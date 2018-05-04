EES Students of the Week

Everglades Elementary School Students are achieving excellence in the classroom for the week of April 30 include: kg, Cayden Stefan, Airioni Alonso, Daneyla Valdez, Allison Fountain; first, Aliliauna Daniels, Allison Rodriguez, Joshlyn Garcia, Aarnavi Karki, second, Noah Harper, William Verez, Emma Quinton, Emily Schneider, Fortino Hernandez, Ramiro Sevilla; third, Trevor Mounts, Maria Perez, Silvia Salazar-Rendon, Mackenzie Halcomb, Genesis Baca; fourth, Liliaine Villareal, Francisco Garcia-Montoya, Cecilia Santibanez, Angelo Sontai Perez, Marek Stanley; fifth, Estela Rodriguez, Amiyah Futch, Alexis Karriti, Isabel Moya, Chelsi McMahan. Congratulations to our many outstanding students.
