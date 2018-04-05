EES Students of the Week

Everglades Elementary School Students are achieving excellence in the classroom for the week of April 2 include: kg, Micah Perviss, Tyisha Williams, Yovanni Meza, Yulsia Hernandez-Avila, Estrella Meras; first, Kierson Massey, Rowdy Broadrick, Pedro Saucedo; second, Kara Rickards, David Santiago, Kevin Morales-Torres, Fortino Hernandez, Don Johnson; third, Emory Moore, Genesis Mejia-Perez, Collin Wallos, Keira Sallette, Brayden Brown; fourth, Tyler Wagoner, Filomena Flores, Angelo Sontai Perez; fifth, Joseph Santamaria, Billie Jo Whaley, Patryk Jaskot, Mason Broadrick. Congratulations to our many outstanding students.
