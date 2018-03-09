EES Students of the Week

Everglades Elementary School students are achieving excellence in the classroom for the weeks of March 5 include: kg, Arya Joshi, Eduardo Ruiz, Allison Fountain, Ian Kopko, Airioni Alonso, Yulaynie Flores, Christopher Wright, Brayden Adams; first, Sophia Rodriguez, Logan Halcomb, Nicholas Douglas, Victoria Palacios, David Dennis, Bailey Beckham, Amelia Zamora, Aarnavi Karki, Nicole Ruiz; second, Aidan Fonseca, Lizet Orozco, Ahnaf Abid, Fortino Hernandez, Jason Meyer, Josue Mejia, Berenice Serrano, Jefte Acosta-Escutia, Emmett Galassini, Genesis Deleon-Vincente; third, Valeria Lopez, Arissa Carnley, Alex Garcia, Amelyah Yother, Yolanda Gijon, Shanyia Campbell, Jacob Davis, Nayely Alvarez, Isabella Robertson; fourth, Sabastian Knight, Hailey Hernandez, Kaleb Cannon, Mauricio Montoya, Samin Islam, Layne Suarez, Yamila Acosta, Rosalinda Gonzalez, Adriana Fonseca, Yelena Torres, Brayam Yoc-Godines, Laura Shockley; fifth, Jessica Forrester, Bionka Robbins, Javier Bucio, Ernesto Gonzalez, Danika Harden, Brianna McGriff, Marisol Calvillo-Alcoser. Congratulations to our outstanding students.
