Education showcase highlights opportunities

OKEECHOBEE – Local residents can advance their education – and even earn a college degree – right here in Okeechobee. Those who want to find out more should plan to attend a special family-friendly education showcase in Downtown Okeechobee at Flagler Park #2 on Saturday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Okeechobee Education Showcase will offer free food, games and activities for the whole family. Guests can meet representatives from the Indian River State College Dixon Hendry Campus and Okeechobee County School District and find out how they can achieve their career and education goals with the wealth of resources available in Okeechobee. There will also be the opportunity to register for a door prize giveaway and win an iPad.
Attendees will learn about IRSC associate’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees and Quick-Job Training in careers such as HVAC and automotive repair, welding, office administration and health care. They can also find details on English as a Second Language (ESL) and GED programs, dual enrollment for high school students, online classes, financial aid, career and transfer services, specialized training for businesses, and all the student resources available at the Dixon Hendry Campus. In addition, representatives from Okeechobee County schools will be available to share about Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, Okeechobee High School clubs, the Early Literacy program, and Skyward Family Access.
To pre-register for the iPad door prize, visit irsc.edu, click on “Prospective Students,” choose “Register for an Event Here,” and select “Education Showcase – Okeechobee” from the drop-down menu. For more information, call 863-824-6000 or email Russ Brown, IRSC Okeechobee provost, at rbrown@irsc.edu.