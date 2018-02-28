CES Students of the week

Central Elementary School would like to congratulate the students of the week for the week of Feb. 19. They are: Braxton Corwin, Cesar Alonso, Sebastian Carrillo, Teegan Glass, Devon Dennings, Alessandro Gamez, Nayeli Rodriguez, Esmeralda Montoya, Tyrone Corey III, Benjamin Kay, Dylan Contreras, Jair Garcia, Wyatt Thompson, Maddox Cruz, Terryonna Taylor, Emelyn Jaimes, Christian Pineda, Joaquin Varillas, Eduardo Guerra, Nathan Pfennig, Madison Ayuso, Manny Ortiz, Roselyn Orozco, David Pena
