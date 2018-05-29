CES Students of the week Central Elementary School would like to congratulate the students of the week for the week of May 21. They are: Cesar Alonso, Sebastian Carillo, Josias Ortiz, Yulissa Yanez, David Trejo, Jose Aranda, Osieel Campos, Ben Kay, Andreas Wright, Shyder Gutierrez, Jacon Ayala, Cody Clanton, Gabriel Negron, Jasmyne Saucedo, Arturo Ramos, Yazmin Antonio, Alejandro Garcia, Melanie Rivera-Calvillo, Ty Nachreiner, Christian Pineda

