CES Students of the Week Central Elementary School students of the week for the week of May 14. They are: Ryan Torres, Alissa Allen, Josias Ortiz, Gary Scherrer III, Brayden Yates, Mason Cruz, Jose Aranda, Logan Hair, Raiden Bishop, Harlee Arnold, Camarion Kelly, Jadir Duran, Emily Campos, Jose Lara, Deisy Serrano, Deonna Orr, Dazmin Urbina, Isaiah Reyes, Qwtaysha Dingle, Jose Garcia, Cassondra Moore, Damian Garcia, Cameron Allen.

