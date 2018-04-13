CES Students of the Week

Central Elementary school would like to congratulate the students of the week for the week of April 9. They are: Jahila Williams, Alexander Jimenez, Aryanna Richards, Teegan Glass, Jaycie Rowe, Chase Hardman, Juana Garcia, Nehemiah Minondo, Brooke Smith, Jullian Marshall, Emry Barcenas, Harlee Arnold, Kason Aldridge, Javier Aguirre, Lean Edouard, Eddie Villegas, Iyauna McNeil, Skyla Harden, Nolan Discua, Erick McQueen, Christian Pineda, Yuridia Bernal, Jose Torres, Lyric Bishop, Jasmin Flores-Verlasquez, Hailey Harden, Kendranique Wiggins, Camilo Medrano, Jayliah Garcia, Chase Hill.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.