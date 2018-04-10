CES Students of the Week

Central Elementary School would like to congratulate their students of the week for the week of April 2. They are: Ryan Torres, Shenae Robinson, Camylo Baltazar, Teegan Glass, Dakota Emery, Kylynn Jenkins, Isabella Bucio, Irene Chavez, Morgan Smith, Luz Arellano-Chavez, Letty Martinez, Rovan Stwart, Nataly Bustos, Bobbi-Lee Bales, Destiny Veber, Ian Liscomb, Isaiah Reyes, Nathan Pfennig, Xavier Kinty, Nathan Carney, Kaylib Rix, Ana Junco, Carlos Lopez-Trimino.

