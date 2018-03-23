CES Students of the Week

Congratulations to the Students of the Week for Central Elementary School for the week of March 19: Camden McPeak, Jaydin Ottiwell, Daniel Ramos, Arey Rodriguez, J’Tori Johnson, William Goulette, Elijah Gordon, Irene Chavez, Henry Rosas, Jeremiah Hall, Carsyn Underwood, Xiana Garcia, Valentina Gaona, Kierstin Spencer, Eddie Villegas, Landen Neswick, Mychala Mills, Azael Campuzano, Kaitlyn Major, Alexis Orozco, Isaiah Reyes, Isabel Patterson-Marrero, Mykah Stadler, Kyla Brown, Julissa Valenzuela, Eduardo Cruz, Monesha McDuffie, Ella Bostwick, Kaylee Nesby and Marlon Medrano.
