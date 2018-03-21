CES Students of the Week

Central Elementary School students of the week for the week of March 12 are: Cayson Cardenas, Alan Colunga, Danielle Shires, Kailyn Dionne, Amarali Tijerina, Marieli Aguirre, Austin Burnsed, Jacob Chavez, Dee Lester, Jaeleesa Curd, Cannon Marion, Alana Padgett, Jeremy Barfield, Dyllyn Heasley, Kylee Babineau, Edis Marcia-Alvarado, Dominic Aguilar, Isaiah Reyes, Angel Montoya, Camila J. Berumen, Ayan’a Aponte, Slate Shatzer, Patrick Lawson, Argenis Alvarez, Ciarah Nesby, Isaac Jones, Marlon Medrano
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.