CES Students of the Week

Central Elementary School would like to congratulate the students of the week for the week of March 5. They are: Lisarah Curry, Karina Garcia, Lea Edouard, Sadie Mcrroskey, Tanner Hickman, Emmalee Villars, Leah Bourque, Laine Edouard, Cadence Miller, Deontae Germaine, Raul Medrano, Kendrick Garner, Charlotte Burkes, Tyneisha Edison, Isaac Phipps, Christian Pineda, Michelle Campos, Jadyn Jeune, Jason Alvarez, Jackeline Escalante, Natalie Rebollar, Harley Goulette, Joana Antonio, Timya Bridgewater, Marco Ganuelas.
