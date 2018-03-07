CES Students of the Week

Central Elementary School would like to congratulate the following students of the week for the week of Feb. 26. They are: Lisarah Curry, Alissa Allen, Kolbie Sullivan, Taliyah Fuse, Isabella Gonzalez, Nuhaida Yamin, Alexis Romero, Adrian Jaimez, Aliyah Rebollar, Raul Medrano, Donald Burdick, Ariana Gonzalez, Blake Yates, Reydel Combara, Deisy Serrano, Isaiah Phipps, Maryann Harris, Jakoah Spencer, Christian Pineda, Gabriel Hernandez, Jose Torres-Sanchez, Shnora Fludd, Maila Garces, Miguel Rodriguez, Tatyana Youngblood, Johana Hernandez, Brian Estrada.

