Music Festival fans enjoy fun in the sun

OKEECHOBEE — Thousands of music festival fans — many of them college students on Spring Break — were enjoying a beautiful day at Sunshine Grove in northeastern Okeechobee County on Friday.
Bikini-clad co-eds from Michigan, Colorado and Canada were soaking up some rays on the man-made beach at AquaChobee, where a throng of young people danced near the stage. Other flew kites or played Frisbee.
Some climbed the decorative structures at YogaChobee while hundreds gathered nearby for yoga classes.
Many of the Okeechobee Music Festival fans carry signs or “totems” which help keep groups of friends together.
Newlyweds Kendal and Craig Francoletti brought a “honeymoon” sign and a lot of their wedding party.
“This is our third year (to go to OMF),” said the new Mrs. Francoletti. “When we decided to get married so close to the Okeechobee Music Festival, we decided we wanted to come here for our honeymoon.
“It’s a great way to de-stress after the wedding,” she added.
While the Francolettis were celebrating their love, Tampa resident Trevor Albergo carried a sign declaring “She dumped me but … I got the Okee tix!”
“I’m sad,” said Trevor, “But I’m here.”
He said he and his former girlfriend had been dating for three and a half years. The Okeechobee Music Festival 2018 tickets were purchased when they first went on sale.
Then around Thanksgiving, the couple broke up.
“It’s like splitting up the property in a divorce,” he said. “I got the music festival tickets.”
“I still love her,” he said, but added that his broken heart won’t keep him from enjoying OMF 2018. With 40,000 people expected to attend the music festival, there’s always the possibility he could meet someone new.
The third Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is underway March 1-4 at Sunshine Grove in northeastern Okeechobee. The event will feature over 80 musical performances, art installations created by artists from around the world, and health and wellness workshops.
Around 40,000 people are expected to travel to Okeechobee County for the weekend, doubling the county’s population.
Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com