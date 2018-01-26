Two boats in FLW tournament collide on Lake Okeechobee

CLEWISTON — Anglers Andy Young of Mound, Minnesota, and William Campbell of Middlesboro, Kentucky, were involved in a boat collision on Lake Okeechobee Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the FLW Tour. Both professional anglers were competing in the FLW Tour event, which opened Thursday and continues through Sunday.
The collision happened while both anglers were running the lake and met at an intersection, with Campbell’s boat striking the port (left) side of Young’s boat, according to the press release. Young and his co-angler were ejected, but were able to return to their boat after Young’s mandatory ignition shutoff device disengaged the engine.
Both boats were able to return to the launch site at the Clewiston Boat Basin. The accident is under investigation by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Young decided to seek medical attention upon his return to the ramp. Young’s catch was weighed and he finished the day with five bass weighing 10 pounds even, good for 117th place. Campbell was late in his return to check-in and did not weigh in.