Taylor Creek (S-193) Lock on Lake Okeechobee’s north shore closed to boat traffic

May 14th, 2018 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — On Monday, May 14, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) opened the gates of the S-193 navigation lock at Taylor Creek to assist with flood control north of Lake Okeechobee. As a result of this operation, the lock will be closed to boat traffic until further notice.

Tropical moisture has already brought an average of more than 2 inches of rain across SFWMD’s 16-county region since Sunday. The S-133 Basin, which includes Taylor Creek, has seen some of the heaviest rainfall so far with 4-6 inches of rain. SFWMD meteorologists are forecasting additional rainfall in the coming days.

For more navigation notices and schedules for SFWMD locks, visit www.sfwmd.gov/navigation.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie