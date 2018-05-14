Taylor Creek (S-193) Lock on Lake Okeechobee’s north shore closed to boat traffic

OKEECHOBEE — On Monday, May 14, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) opened the gates of the S-193 navigation lock at Taylor Creek to assist with flood control north of Lake Okeechobee. As a result of this operation, the lock will be closed to boat traffic until further notice.
Tropical moisture has already brought an average of more than 2 inches of rain across SFWMD’s 16-county region since Sunday. The S-133 Basin, which includes Taylor Creek, has seen some of the heaviest rainfall so far with 4-6 inches of rain. SFWMD meteorologists are forecasting additional rainfall in the coming days.
For more navigation notices and schedules for SFWMD locks, visit www.sfwmd.gov/navigation.