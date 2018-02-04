State report finds Big O fish safe to eat

OKEECHOBEE — Water quality issues are of concern to those who live and work around Lake Okeechobee.
Fish consumption advisories are published periodically by the State of Florida to alert consumers about the possibility of chemically contaminated fish.
The most recent edition was published in September 2017.
The good news for those who fish the Big O: While there are some issues with fish in the southern Everglades, Lake Okeechobee fish are safe to eat.
According to the report, for Lake Okeechobee, which is bordered by Glades, Hendry, Martin, Okeechobee, and Palm Beach counties, the following is advised:
• Brown bullhead catfish, channel catfish, Redear sunfish and Mayan cichlid: women of childbearing age and young children are advised to limit consumption to two meals per week; all other consumers are advised to limit to two meals a week.
• Black crappie, Bluegill, White catfish: Women of childbearing age and young children are advised to limit consumption to one meal per week; all other consumers, two per week.
• Largemouth bass, less than 13 inches: Women of childbearing age and young children, one meal per month; all others, one meal per week.
• Largemouth bass 18 inches or more: women of childbearing age one meal per month; all others, one meal per month.
According to the Florida Department of Health, most seafood has low to medium levels of mercury. Depending on the age of the fish, the type of fish, and the condition of the water the fish lives in, the levels of mercury found in fish are different.
Where does the mercury come from? Everywhere. Burning fossil fuels can release mercury into the atmosphere. The mercury in the Everglades could come from as far away as India and China.
For most people, the risk of eating fish exposed to mercury is not a health concern, according to the Florida Department of Health. However, developing fetuses and young children are more sensitive to the harmful effects mercury has on the brain than other people. As a result, women of childbearing age and young children should eat less fish than all others to avoid the higher health risks.
Health advisories were also issued for some other species of fish in some Florida lakes, and for fish in coastal waters. For the complete report online, go to www.floridahealth.gov.
For additional safety information regarding fish, see this web site: http://www.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/prevention/healthy-weight/nutrition/seafood-consumption/quick-facts.html
