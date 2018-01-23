FWC hosts Lake Okeechobee habitat and fisheries management meeting

Jan 23rd, 2018 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — The public is invited to a meeting with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to discuss various management programs for aquatic plants, fish and wildlife on Lake Okeechobee on Feb. 8. The meeting will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the South Florida Water Management District Service Center, 3800 NW 16th Blvd., Suite A, Okeechobee, FL 34972.

FWC habitat, fisheries and wildlife biologists will provide brief updates on management activities on Lake Okeechobee, and the public will have the opportunity to offer comments following the presentations. After the public comment period, biologists will be available to meet one-on-one with attendees during the open house period of the meeting.

The FWC is a member of the Lake Okeechobee Aquatic Plant Management Interagency Task Force, which includes staff members from the South Florida Water Management District, University of Florida, U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Additonal staff from the Task Force will be present to answer questions.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie