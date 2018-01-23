FWC hosts Lake Okeechobee habitat and fisheries management meeting

OKEECHOBEE — The public is invited to a meeting with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to discuss various management programs for aquatic plants, fish and wildlife on Lake Okeechobee on Feb. 8. The meeting will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the South Florida Water Management District Service Center, 3800 NW 16th Blvd., Suite A, Okeechobee, FL 34972.
FWC habitat, fisheries and wildlife biologists will provide brief updates on management activities on Lake Okeechobee, and the public will have the opportunity to offer comments following the presentations. After the public comment period, biologists will be available to meet one-on-one with attendees during the open house period of the meeting.
The FWC is a member of the Lake Okeechobee Aquatic Plant Management Interagency Task Force, which includes staff members from the South Florida Water Management District, University of Florida, U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Additonal staff from the Task Force will be present to answer questions.