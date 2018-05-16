Freshwater flow to coastal estuaries is local basin runoff

OKEECHOBEE — Freshwater flowing east through the St. Lucie canal this week is from local runoff. On Tuesday, water was flowing through the St. Lucie lock at 1,196 cubic feet per second (cfs). This freshwater flow is from the local basin. No water has been released from Lake Okeechobee, which was at 13.2 ft. on Tuesday.
Likewise to the west, no water from the lake has been released to the Caloosahatchee River at Moore Haven. The freshwater flow of 3,577 cfs on Tuesday was from local basin runoff.
Total inflows into the lake on Tuesday were 3,588 cfs. Three was no outflow from the lake.
The runoff from heavy rainfall on Monday pushed the lake level back over 13 ft. One week ago, the lake was at 12.94 ft. One inch on Lake Okeechobee equals 12 billion gallons of water.
For updated flow reports from Lake Okeechobee, go online to http://w3.saj.usace.army.mil/h2o/reports/StatusDaily.htm
