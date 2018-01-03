Fishing derby for young anglers sure to be ‘reel’ fun

OKEECHOBEE — On Jan. 6, Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) will hold a free, unified fishing derby for all young anglers under the age of 18 and special Olympics athletes in the Okeechobee area. The event will be held at C. Scott Driver Park from noon to 2 p.m., with registration beginning at noon.
Goodie bags will be provided to the first 50 participants. Anglers can bring their own rod and tackle if they have it. FLW is offering rods to use for the first 25 participants as well, with live bait being provided as long as it lasts.
The anglers who finish in first and second place for biggest fish will receive an award on the FLW stage at 2:30 p.m. The award ceremony will be streamed live on FLW’s website.
The fishing derby will be hosted by FLW Costa series professional angler Darren Gallaher. Gallaher, a Tennessee native, has competed in fishing tournaments since he was 10 years old.
“It’s just going to be a lot of fun,” said Gallaher. “I mean really, it’s all about getting kids involved in the outdoors and introducing them to this sport. Even if they’ve never fished before, we’re there to help. If they need us to put a worm on a hook, then that’s what we’ll do for them.”
The derby will be held on the last day of the 2018 Costa FLW Series pro tournament held on Lake Okeechobee, Jan. 4-6. The FLW Costa series consists of three events in each of the five divisions, central, northern, southeastern, southwestern and western. The two remaining tournaments in the southeastern division after Okeechobee will take place on March 1-3 on Lake Seminole in Bainbridge, Ga. and April 5-7 at Santee Cooper in Summerton, S.C.
The top 40 pros and co-anglers in the final point standings in each division after the three qualifying tournaments will advance to the 2018 Costa FLW Series Championship held in Guntersville, Ala.
Afterwards, the highest finishing pro from each of the five Costa FLW Series divisions based on final results at the 2018 Costa FLW Series Championship qualify for the world championship of professional bass fishing, the Forrest Wood Cup.
“I look forward to this event,” said Gallaher. “I love it down here. Okeechobee’s really like a second home for me. Although this year is a little different than your typical Okeechobee fishing. The lake is fishing totally different than last year due to Hurricane Irma. It’s really changed things up. Irma really cleaned up the shorelines. But I go by that old line ‘somebody always catches them.’ On any cast, somebody can have a ten-pounder down here.”
Founded in 1979, FLW has become the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization. In the process it spawned an Emmy-nominated television show (FLW) that airs on NBC Sports network, a magazine and a podcast.
Parents are encouraged to bring chairs, life jackets, sunscreen, hats, snacks and drinks to the fishing derby. Cameras are also recommended. First place will receive an FLW trophy, similar to the trophy that the professionals receive, while second place is awarded a plaque.
“It’s not just show up and go fishing,” explained Gallaher. “It’s the whole experience. We’re here to help in any way we can. And at the end of the day being able to watch these kids go on stage and present them with an award like that, it’s awesome.”