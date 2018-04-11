Taylor Creek Bridge work to begin in mid-April

OKEECHOBEE — Beginning in mid-April, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will start the removal and replacement of a section of the Taylor Creek Bridge on North Parrott Avenue (U.S. 441 north of town), in Okeechobee County. The project limits are approximately one mile.
The project improvements include:
• Removal and replacement of an existing section of the bridge deck;
• Installation of pile jacks, which are stay-in-place forms that are installed around the bridge supports and filled with concrete;
• Removal and replacement of guardrail; and
• Pavement markings.
The project schedule is as follows:
• Construction begins in mid-April and ends in the summer;
• Lane closures will take place during the overnight hours, weather permitting;
• Parrott Avenue (U.S. 441) FULL BRIDGE CLOSURE from 7 p.m., Friday, May 11, to 7 a.m., Monday, May 14.
While bridge work is under way, please follow posted detour signs, watch for construction crews in the work zone and drive safely.
The estimated construction cost of the project is $400,000. The project contractor is Cone & Graham Inc.
For more information and updates online, go to www.SWFLroads.com.
The Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.