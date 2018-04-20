Road Watch for Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY — Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones. Travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state. Roadwork planned this week includes the following:
• U.S. 441 from south of N.E. 131st Lane to south of N.E. 224th Street: Construction project: Crews will begin to make improvements along 5.8 miles of U.S. 441 from south of N.E. 131ST Lane to south of N.E. 224th Street in Okeechobee County. The project includes milling and resurfacing, adding a southbound left turn lane, drainage improvements, signing and pavement markers and signalization on State Road 15 from N.E. 131st Lane northerly to south of N.E. 224th Street. The contractor is Ranger Construction. Estimated completion date is fall of 2018. Motorists should anticipate daytime and nighttime single-lane closures and follow flagger direction. Expect delays and use caution – watch for workers in the construction zone.
Motorists should expect single lane closures and be prepared to follow flagger direction at the intersection of U.S. 441 and Potter Road from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Crews will also begin paving U.S. 441 on Sunday, April 22, with nighttime lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
• U.S. 441 North/North Parrott Avenue over Taylor Creek: Construction project: Crews will begin removal and replacement of an existing portion of the bridge deck over Taylor Creek beginning April 9, 2018. Additional improvements include removal and replacement of guardrail, pavement markings, and installation of pile jackets, which are stay-in-place forms that are installed around the bridge supports and filled with concrete. During construction, we ask motorists and pedestrians to use caution in this area and watch for crews working close to the roadway. Motorists should expect periodic lane closures as part of the construction process. Estimated project completion is summer 2018. The contractor is Cone and Graham, Inc.
• U.S. 98/U.S. 441, S.R. 78 and the access road to Lake Okeechobee Scenic Trail: Construction project: Crews will begin to make improvements at various locations along U.S. 98/U.S. 441, State Road 78 and the access road to the Lake Okeechobee Scenic Trail in Okeechobee. Work will include sidewalk construction, shoulder widening, base work, drainage improvements, curb & gutter, guardrail removal, signing and pavement marking, signalization and lighting. The contractor is American Lighting & Signalization. Estimated completion date is spring of 2018. Please watch for workers in the construction zone and use caution.
• S.R. 70 from S.W. 78th Terrace to North Parrott Avenue/U.S. 441 from S.R. 70 to Osceola County: Multiple permit projects: Utility work will be close to the roadway in urban areas but further away in rural areas. Please use caution in these areas and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
• S.R. 70 from N.W. 12th Avenue to N.W. Second Avenue: Maintenance permit project: Utility work will be close to the roadway and one of two westbound lanes will be closed from Monday, April 23 through Friday, May 4. Please use caution in these areas and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
