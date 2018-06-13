Property owners face fines for code violations

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Code Enforcement Special Magistrate Hearing will be held June 19 at 2 p.m. in the Health Department Auditorium, 1728 N.W. Ninth Avenue. Failure to correct code violations may result in a fine of up to $250 per day. To avoid fines, property owners should resolve the violations by June 14.

New business on the agenda includes three cases.

• Property owned by Rufus E. Rhoden and Joellen J. Rhoden at 3727 13th Terrace in Ouseley Estates was cited for inoperable/abandoned vehicle, trash and debris, parking, storage and use of certain vehicles, outdoor storage and overgrown weeds, grass, bushes or shrubs. The property owners have been directed to clear property junk, trash debris and all accumulations of tires, machine parts and scrap metal. All boats must be removed or stored on a licensed trailer with current registration. Overgrown grass and weeds must be mowed.

• Property owned by Daniel R. Clements and Ann Hoskins at 984 N.W. 102nd St. in Okeechobee Little Farms was cited for inoperable/abandoned vehicle, trash and debris, unauthorized occupancy of an RV, parking and storage of certain vehicles, unauthorized structures and outdoor storage. Corrective action necessary includes: Clear property of all unlicensed and inoperable vehicles, unauthorized structures including manufactured or mobile homes, trash, debris, outdoor storage and all other accumulations such as scrap material and household goods. Recreational vehicles are not permitted for dwelling purposes or storage.

• Property owned by Linda G. King, at 3633 N.W. 34th Avenue in Basswood, was cited for abandoned/inoperable vehicle, trash and debris, parking, storage and use of certain vehicles, and outdoor storage or dumping. To address these code violations, on residential properties all inoperable or unlicensed vehicles must be fully screened by wall or fence from public rights of way and adjacent properties. Property must be cleared of outdoor storage of household goods, pallets and other accumulations.

The magistrate will also review six old cases.

• Property owned by Deborah Yvonne Sanders (formerly known as Deborah Parker) at 1694 N.W. Seventh St. was cited for code violations. To bring the property into compliance, unlicensed/abandoned vehicles must be removed or stored in an enclosed structure; household goods, mechanical parts, trash and debris must be moved; outdoor storage must cease; and grass and overgrown weeds must be mowed.

• Property owned by Richard Welsch, 3009 S.E. 38th Ave. in Treasure Island was cited for code violations on March 20. Bringing the property into compliance includes removal of outdoor storage, removal of trash and debris and removal or licensing of unlicensed vehicles.

• Property owned by Janet Lott, at 6575 N.E. Fifth St. was cited May 15, 2018 for overgrown weeds, bushes or shrubs. To bring the property into compliance, the overgrown vegetation must be mowed.

• The 7610 Highway 78 W. property owned by Penny Lane LLC, was cited on April 17, for three derelict mobile homes. The mobile homes must be removed with appropriate permits and fees.

• The 2038 S.E. 38th Trail property leased by occupant Ivan Ochoa was cited for code violations Nov. 27, 2017. Violations include inoperable/abandoned vehicle, unauthorized farm animals in a residential district, outdoor storage and overgrown grass and weeds. The property is owned by William Mason and Carolyn H. Chandler.

• The 17608 N.W. 260th St., property owned by John Palacio and Ana Palacio was cited on Jan. 11, 2918 for code violations. To bring the property into compliance two unpermitted sheds and decking must be removed or the required permits must be obtained for the structures.

Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com