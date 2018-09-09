Property owners cited for code violations

OKEECHOBEE — A dozen code enforcement cases were on the agenda for consideration at the Aug. 21 Okeechobee County special magistrate hearing in the Health Department Auditorium, 1728 N.W. Ninth Ave., at 2 p.m.

In two cases, the property owners cleaned up the properties and addressed any violations to bring the properties up to code before the hearing. Those cases were dismissed.

• The 1694 N.W. Seventh St. property owned by Deborah Yvonne Saunders (formerly known as Deborah Parker) was found to be in compliance with county code. Because the property owner corrected the violations, the case was dismissed.

• The 1523 S.W. 35th Circle property owned by Joylyn M. Unruh was cited for code violations. Because the property owner corrected the code violations prior to the hearing, the case was dismissed.

Ten of the properties cited were found to still be in violation of county code.

• The 31650 N.W. 23rd Way property owned by Teresa Hathaway was cited for overgrown weeds and grass and damaged mobile home skirting. The property owner was ordered to bring the property into compliance by Sept. 13. Failure to do so will result in a fine of up to $250 per day.

• The 10500 N.E. 12th Lane property owned by U.S. Bank National Association was cited for overgrown weeds and grass. The property owner was ordered to bring the property into code compliance by Sept. 13 or face a fine of up to $250 per day.

• The 1327 N.W. 35th Lane property owned by Venacio Aldana and Felicitas Lopes Calderon was cited for trash and debris, obstruction of right of way and construction without a building permit. The property owner was ordered to bring the property into code compliance by Sept. 13 or face a fine of up to $250 per day.

• The 3415 S.E. 36th Avenue property owned by Mobile Home Park Manager Inc. was cited for construction without a building permit. All applicable permits for the mobile home installation must be obtained or the unit must be removed. The property owner was ordered to bring the property into code compliance by Sept. 13 or face a fine of up to $250 per day.

• The 7650 State Road 78 W. property owned by Cloverport Mobile Home Park LLC was cited for seven mobile homes in disrepair and unfit for human occupancy. These mobile homes, which have been posted with “condemned” notices, must be removed from the property. The property owner was ordered to bring the property into code compliance by Sept. 13 or face a fine of up to $250 per day.

• The 14869 N.W. 304th St. property owned by Earl Hoover and Kristal Hoover was found to be in violation of county code. The property owners were ordered to complete the windows. The property owner was ordered to appear at the code enforcement hearing on Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. for a status update. The property owner was ordered to bring the property into code compliance by Sept. 13 or face a fine of up to $250 per day.

• The 17608 N.W. 260th St. property owned by John Palacio and Ana Palacio of Port St. Lucie was cited for code violations. The property owners were ordered to bring the property into compliance by removing two unpermitted sheds and decking or obtaining the required permits to keep the structures. The property owner was ordered to bring the property into code compliance by Sept. 13 or face a fine of up to $250 per day.

• The 7610 SR 78 property owned by Penny Lane LLC was cited for code violations. The property owner was ordered to bring the property into compliance by removing three derelict mobile homes with applicable permits and fees. The case was tabled until Oct. 16.

• The 984 102nd St. property owned by Daniel Clements and Ana Hoskins was cited for code violations. The property owners were ordered to bring the property into compliance by removing or providing indoor storage of unlicensed vehicles, removal of scrap and debris and removal of outdoor storage. The property was also cited for unauthorized occupancy of an RV. The property owner was ordered to bring the property into code compliance by Sept. 13 or face a fine of up to $250 per day.

• The 2319 U.S. 98 N. property owned by Mauro Tovar of Boca Raton was cited for wrecked unlicensed vehicles and parts. The property owner was ordered to cease storage and salvage use on this property. The case was tabled until Oct. 16.

