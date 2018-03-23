Plats approved for Castaway Ranch, Sawgrass Estates subdivisions

OKEECHOBEE — Two new subdivisions were approved at the March 22 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission.
Okeechobee Commissioners approved the preliminary plat for Castaway Ranch subdivision, a 51-lot subdivision on the west side of Northeast 48th Avenue, and north of Northeast 224th Street (CR 68 East).
The subject property is about 1,509 acres in area. It is on the west side of Northeast 48th Avenue, about 3 miles north of Northeast 224th Street, also known as County Road 68 East.
Most of the Castaway property is south of Northeast 304th Street, but the development does include about 213 acres on the north side of Northeast 304th Street. The property is zoned Agriculture.
Adjoining to the south of the Castaway site is the Pine Creek development, a community consisting of some 40-plus acre home site tracts, some smaller cottage and cabin sites, and a central lodge with various amenities. To the west of the subject property is ranch land. To the east is a large-lot subdivision on the east side of Northeast 48th Avenue. To the north/northwest is the community of Fort Drum.
All surrounding property is zoned Agriculture except for some parcels along NE 304th Street.
The applicant proposed the development of a subdivision with 51 lots, which will encompass about 250 acres of the 1,500-acre site. Individual lots in Castaway Ranch range in area from about 2 acres to 8 acres, except for one lot that is a bit over 14 acres in area.
The rest of the property would remain common area for hunting and other recreational purposes.
Construction is proposed in two phases. The first phase will include most of the road network and drainage system and the first 27 lots. The second phase would complete the north extension of an interior street and plat the remaining lots.
In other business, the commissioners gave preliminary plat approval for the proposed 29-unit Sawgrass Estates of Okeechobee subdivision.
The property is located on the east side of Northeast 48th Avenue, north of State Road 70 East. Commissioner Goodbread recused himself from voting, noting the project involves a family member.
The property is about 19 acres in area. It is on the east side of Northeast 48th Avenue, about 650 feet north of State Road 70 East. On the west side of Northeast 48th Avenue is the Okeechobee Gardens subdivision, developed with single family homes except for the South Florida Water Management District field station on the west side of the subdivision.
The property was recently rezoned to Residential Single Family. The Okeechobee Gardens subdivision to the west is also primarily zoned Residential Single Family while other properties on the east side of Northeast 48th Avenue are zoned Agriculture.
The applicant is proposing the construction of a residential subdivision providing 29 lots for single family residences. The subdivision will consist of three short streets all beginning on Northeast 48th Avenue and ending in a cul-de-sac.
The subdivision is proposed for three phases. The first phase will include the southernmost street and the subdivision drainage system, with the remaining two streets being built in subsequent phases.
The commissioners approved the preliminary plat for the subdivision.
The commission took no action on the request for the county to accept responsibility for roads and drainage.
