Okeechobee owners clean up code violation issues

OKEECHOBEE — Five of the 14 Okeechobee County code violation cases brought before the special magistrate on April 17 were dismissed because the property owners corrected the problems before the hearing.
• Laurel Oaks Limited Partnership, 1801 N.W. Third Lane, was cited for overgrown weeds and grass. The property was brought into compliance before the hearing, so the case was dismissed.
• Gena Gray-Lagos and Lewis E. Lagos, 706 S.E. 32nd Ave., was cited for abandoned/ inoperable vehicles, wrecked/unlicensed vehicles, outdoor storage or dumping and parking storage or use of certain vehicles. The property was brought into compliance before the hearing, so the case was dismissed.
• Most Mozi Bun Nesa, 4223 S.E. 26th St., was cited for parking, storage and use of certain vehicles. The property was brought into compliance before the hearing, so the case was dismissed.
• Eric Guasin, 4196 11th Way, was cited for code violations. The property was brought into compliance before the hearing, so the case was dismissed.
• Miguel Rodriquez, 150 N.W. 28th Ave., was cited for a derelict mobile home and debris. The property was brought into compliance before the hearing, so the case was dismissed.
Three cases were tabled.
• Deborah Saunders, aka Deborah Parker, 1698 N.W. Seventh Street, was cited for inoperable abandoned vehicle, trash and debris, outdoor storage and overgrown weeds and grass. Correction action necessary includes: license all vehicles or store them within a completely enclosed structure, or remove vehicles from the property; remove accumulations of household good, mechanical parts, trash and debris; mow and trim property of overgrowth. The matter was tabled until May 15.
• Francisa Baltazar, 3450 N.W. 38th Ave., was cited for trash and debris, dilapidated structure and conditions which provide harborage for vermin. Corrective action necessary includes: Clear entire property of junk, trash, debris, household furniture and other accumulations and remove dilapidated trash filled metal container which provides harborage for rats, mice, snakes, insects or other vermin. The case was tabled until May 15.
• Earl Hoover and Kristal Hoover, 14869 N.W. 304th St., property will be reviewed for compliance in regard to the engineering of trusses. The matter was tabled until July 17.
In six cases, the property owners face fines of up to $250 a day.
• Richard E. Welsch, 3009 S.E. 38th Ave., was cited for code violations and ordered to bring property into compliance including removal of outdoor storage, removal of trash and debris and removal or licensing of an unlicensed vehicle. If corrective action is not completed by May 10, the property will be subject to a fine of up to $250 per day.
• John Palacio and Ana Palacio, 17608 N.W. 260th St. were cited for code violations and ordered to remove two unpermitted sheds and decking or obtain permits for the unpermitted sheds. If the property is not in compliance by June 14, it will be subject to a fine of up to $250 per day.
• Ivan Ochoa (occupant), 2018 S.E. 38th Trail: The property was cited for inoperable/ abandoned vehicle, trash and debris, outdoor storage, overgrown weeds and grass and unauthorized farm animals in a residential district. Correction action necessary includes: mow and trim property of extreme growth, remove all trash and debris, remove farm animal from the property, remove all outdoor storage of unlicensed vehicles, automobile parts and household goods. If the property is not in compliance by May 10, a fine of up to $250 per day will be levied.
• Janet Lott, 6575 N.E. Fifth Street, was cited for overgrown weeds, grass brushes or shrubs. The proprety owner was directed to bring the property into compliance by mowing overgrown weeds, grass, bushes and shrubs. If the property is not in compliance by May 10, a fine of up to $250 a day may be levied.
• Penny Lane LLC, 7610 State Road 78 W., Units 2, 3 and 4, were sited for nonconforming structures, as unfit for human occupancy. The property owner was ordered to remove the unsafe structures from the property. A demolition permit must be obtained before any demolition works begins. The property owner was warned that it is unlawful for anyone to enter these structures except for the purpose of demolition. If the property is not in compliance by May 10, a fine of $250 per day may be levied.
