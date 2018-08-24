Okeechobee County EMS assessment up 27%

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) assessment will increase by 27 percent for the county’s 2018/2019 fiscal year.

The new rates were approved at the Aug. 23 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission.

EMS assessment for residential properties will be $103.53 per dwelling unit annually. Rates for hotels, motels and RV parks will be $7.10 per room or RV space.

Commercial businesses and warehouses will be assessed according to the size of the building.

Commercial businesses of less than 2,000 sq. ft. will pay $96 per year. Warehouses of less than 2,000 sq. ft. will pay $1.

The highest rate, for businesses with buildings more than 140,000 sq. ft is $13,475. The rate for warehouses larger than 140,000 sq. ft is $124.

