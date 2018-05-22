Okeechobee County Commission to review salary study

OKEECHOBEE — A review of the salary schedule for county employees is on the agenda for the Thursday, May 24, meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission.

According to the staff report, a salary study has been conducted for all job positions within the county. The data sources include the following counties: Brevard, Franklin, Gadsden, Indian River, Jackson, Levy, Martin, Osceola, and St. Lucie.

Okeechobee Utility Authority, City of Okeechobee and South Florida Water Management were included in the data collected for Road Maintenance only; as these agencies are where county employees seek employment. An average of each minimum salary range was calculated using the data collected. This number was utilized to determine what pay grade classification of each position. Using the average salary range calculated for each position, a new pay and classification scale was drafted. The salary study revealed overall differences ranging from 2% to 20% in the base pay.

The last adjustments to the Pay and Classification were for Fiscal Year 2015/2016.

When comparing the change in pay for many of the Facilities and Road Maintenance employees it was apparent there is a need for a salary study to be conducted, the staff report continues. These two departments have historically had the highest turnover rate. The main reason for these employees leaving county employment has been the rate of pay.

Fire/Rescue will be discussed and handled in Executive Session, as it is a topic of negotiation.

Staff also recommends the board consider changes in the salary schedule for employees whose pay is below the area average for the same jobs. Staff recommends looking at a 2 percent cost of living increase for the remaining employees and a continuation of the 3 percent merit increase upon each employees anniversary date.

The county commission will meet in the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second St., on Thursday, May 24, starting at 9 a.m.

