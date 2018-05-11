Okeechobee County awards $1 million contract for Basswood sidewalks

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Commissioners May 10 awarded the contract for Northwest 36th Street sidewalk improvements to McTeague Construction Co. in the amount of $1,037,482.
The contract is to install 5 ft. wide sidewalks on the south side of Northwest 36th Street sidewalks in Basswood, from U.S. 98 to U.S. 441.
The county received four bids on the project. The low bid is under the engineer’s estimate of $1,459,520.79. CivilSurv Design Group, Inc., the engineer for the project reviewed the bids and recommended the award to McTeague Construction Co. Although McTeague Construction Co. is not a local vendor, gas tax funded projects cannot give a preference to a local vendor, it is strictly based on low bid.
McTeague Construction recently completed a sidewalk installation project for the City of Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie officials gave McTeague a good recommendation, indicating they did a good job on the Port St. Lucie sidewalks. They also received good recommendations from Martin County and the Pahokee Housing Authority.
