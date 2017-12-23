Okeechobee City Council wraps up 2017

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee City Council Regular Meeting took place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The invocation was given by Rector Jim Shevlin from Church of Our Saviour and the final Pledge of Allegiance for the year was led by Mayor Dowling R. Watford Jr.
The council, on behalf of the City of Okeechobee, was presented a Certificate of Appreciation from Letta Jordan and Cathy Miles in representation of the Okeechobee Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). (see photo below)
Eric Ward was promoted to Public Works Lead Maintenance Operator and presented a Five-Year Longevity Service Award by Mayor Watford and Public Works Director, David Allen.
The council approved the November 2017 Warrant Register. The amounts are as follows: General Fund, $441,808.98; Community Development Block Grant Fund (TMDL Grant), $85,559.68; Capital Improvement Projects Fund, $69,169.19; Public Facilities Improvement Fund $17,761.68 and Appropriations Grant Fund, $940.66.
In an open public hearing for ordinance adoption:
• Proposed Ordinance No. 1162 was approved – which updated the five-year schedule of Capital Improvement Element (CIE) of the City’s comprehensive plan as mandated by Florida Statute. The amendment was heard before the Planning Board on Nov. 16. Corrections that were made to the CIE Five-Year Schedule included the Transportation Project Costs, changed from $410,000 to $355,000, and Total Project Costs for the Okeechobee County School District Five-Year Total, changed from $129,797,586 to $0.
• Proposed Ordinance No. 1163 was approved by the council to be read by Okeechobee City Attorney John R. Cook. Council set Jan. 16, 2018 as a Final Public Hearing date regarding Land Development Regulation Text Amendment Petition No. 17-002-TA to approve the locating of medical marijuana dispensaries within the municipal limits in the category of retail store, retail service as a permitted use in the light and heavy commercial, industrial and central business zoning districts.
• Proposed Ordinance No. 1164; regarding Comprehensive Plan Small Scale Future Land Use Map Amendment Application No. 17-004-SSA, submitted by Agueda Benitez and Ana Campozano, which reclassified .65 acres located at 401 S.W. Third Street from single family residential to multi-family residential; was approved.
In business actions at the Tuesday meeting:
• Jeremy LaRue of Total Roadside Services, Inc. donated a utility trailer to the City of Okeechobee.
• The council approved Resolution No. 2017-12 which authorized the execution of a small county outreach agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) providing for partial project funding in an amount not to exceed $123,531. The council subsequently approved a FDOT State-Funded Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) Grant Agreement in the amount of $123,531 for the purpose of resurfacing Southeast Third Avenue from State Road 70 to Southeast Fourth Street.
• Council also approved Resolution No. 2017-13, which authorized the execution of a small county outreach agreement with the FDOT providing for partial project funding in an amount not to exceed $54,006. In conjunction, the council approved FDOT State-Funded SCOP Grant Agreement in the amount of $54,006 for the purpose of resurfacing Southeast Sixth Street from U.S. 441 to Southeast Sixth Avenue.
• The council wrapped up its final meeting with a discussion of an Annexation Study for the City of Okeechobee with LaRue Planning and Management and discussed code compliance regarding Super Stop Petroleum, Inc. located at 510 N.E. Park Street.