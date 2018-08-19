Magistrate to hear code enforcement cases

OKEECHOBEE — A dozen code enforcement cases are on the agenda for consideration at the Aug. 21 Okeechobee County Special Magistrate hearing in the Health Department Auditorium, 1728 N.W. Ninth Ave., at 2 p.m.

There are five new cases on the agenda.

• The 31650 N.W. 23rd Way property owned by Teresa Hathaway was cited for overgrown weeds and grass and damaged mobile home skirting.

• The 10500 N.E. 12th Lane property owned by U.S. Bank National Association was cited for overgrown weeds and grass.

• The 1327 N.W. 35th Lane property owned by Venacio Aldana and Felicitas Lopes Calderon was cited for trash and debris, obstruction of right of way and construction without a building permit.

• The 3415 S.E. 36th Avenue property owned by Mobile Home Park Manager Inc. was sited for construction without a building permit. All applicable permits for the mobile home installation must be obtained or the unit must be removed.

• The 7650 Highway 78 W. property owned by Cloverport Mobile Home Park LLC was cited for seven mobile homes in disrepair and unfit for human occupancy. These mobile homes, which have been posted with “condemned” notices must be removed from the property.

Seven cases are on the old business agenda.

• The 14869 N.W. 304th St. property owned by Earl Hoover and Kristal Hoover was found to be in violation of county code. The property owners were ordered to complete the windows.

• The 17608 N.W. 260th St. property owned by John Palacio and Ana Palacio of Port St. Lucie, was cited for code violations. The property owners were ordered to bring the property into compliance by removing two unpermitted sheds and decking or obtaining the required permits to keep the structures.

• The 1694 N.W. Seventh St. property owned by Deborah Yvonne Saunders (formerly known as Deborah Parker) was cited for code violations. The property owner was ordered to remove or license abandoned vehicles or store them in an enclosed structure, remove household goods, mechanical parts, trash and debris and cease outdoor storage.

• The 7610 Highway 78 property owned by Penny Lane LLC was cited for code violations. The property owner was ordered to bring the property into compliance by removing three derelict mobile homes with applicable permits and fees.

• The 984 102nd St. property owned by Daniel Clements and Ana Hoskins was cited for code violations. The property owners were ordered to bring the property into compliance by removing or providing indoor storage of unlicensed vehicles, removal of scrap and debris and removal of outdoor storage. The property was also cited for unauthorized occupancy of an RV.

• The 2319 Highway 98 N. property owned by Mauro Tovar of Boca Raton was cited for wrecked unlicensed vehicles and parts. The property owner was ordered to cease storage and salvage use on this property.

• The 1523 S.W. 35th Circle property owned by Joylyn M. Unruh was cited for code violations. To bring the property into compliance the roof must be repaired or replaced with all applicable permits and fees.

