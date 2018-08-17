Local meeting set to discuss SR 710 extension

OKEECHOBEE – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One, will host a public hearing to discuss the Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Reevaluation for the extension of State Road (SR) 710 from U.S. 441 to the L-63N Interceptor Canal in Okeechobee.

The hearing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Okeechobee KOA Convention Center, 4276 U.S. 441 South, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The PD&E Study was approved March 16, 2017. FDOT is conducting a reevaluation of the PD&E Study due to changes in project design and right-of-way needs that have occurred since completion of the PD&E Study. The purpose of the hearing is to afford the public the opportunity to express their views concerning the location, design, social, economic, and environmental effects of the proposed improvements.

The hearing will begin with an open house at 5 p.m., with a formal presentation beginning at 6 p.m., and followed by a public comment period. Attendees may review project displays and speak one-on-one with project team members. FDOT will accept written comments during and after the meeting. Written comments submitted at the hearing, emailed, or mailed and postmarked by Monday, Sept. 10, will become part of the public hearing record.

Comments may be sent to Walter Breuggeman, FDOT District One, P.O. Box 1249, Bartow, FL 33831, or emailed to Walter.Breuggeman@dot.state.fl.us.

FDOT sent notices to property owners located within at least 300 feet of the project corridor. We encourage all interested people to attend and express their views regarding the project and information presented.

FDOT solicits public participation without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Persons wishing to express their concerns relative to FDOT compliance with Title VI may do so by contacting Cynthia Sykes, Title VI Coordinator, at 863-519-2287 or by email at Cynthia.Sykes@dot.state.fl.us. People who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, or who require translation services (free of charge), should contact Tammy Sutton, District One ADA Coordinator, at 863-519-2517 or by email at Tammy.Sutton@dot.state.fl.us at least seven days prior to the public kickoff meeting.

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by FDOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. § 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated Dec. 14, 2016, and executed by FHWA and FDOT.

