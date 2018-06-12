Fourth of July fireworks planned at Agri-Civic Center

OKEECHOBEE — This year’s Okeechobee Fourth of July festivities will be held at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center. For the fifth consecutive year, the fireworks will be sponsored by the Okeechobee Fraternal Order of Police.

Michael Hazellief and J.D. Mixon were at the June 5 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission to ask commissioners to agree to waive the fee for the use of the Agri-Civic Center for this event which will be free and open to the public.

The fireworks show was at Okee-Tantie for the last four years, explained Michael Hazellief, but since BassPro is taking over that facility, they opted to move the celebration back to the Agri-Civic Center.

The Agri-Civic Center has plenty of parking, he said. The long driveway off SR 710 makes it easier to control traffic in and out.

Events such as the watermelon eating contests will be inside the Agri-Civic Center. The fireworks show will be outside, with a grassy area designated for people to put down blankets or chairs to watch the show.

“It’s a great event,” said Commission Chair Terry Burroughs. “You guys do a tremendous amount of work. It’s a great event for the community.”

Commissioner David Hazellief noted the annual event receives a lot of support from the community.

“It’s a great Okeechobee event,” he said.

“The way we make this work is all of the support we receive from local businesses,” said Mr. Hazellief.

The Fourth of July celebration is a no-alcohol event, free and open to the public.

The commissioners unanimously voted to waive the fee to use the Agri-Civic Center. The event is set for Wednesday, July 4.

The celebration will be an all-day, family event and will include kids games, family activities, music, baking contests and a Public Safety Expo featuring local agencies.

Low-cost food and drink items will be sold by local vendors; primarily non-profit organizations.

The required pyrotechnics fireworks permit has already been submitted and approved by Okeechobee County Fire Rescue.

