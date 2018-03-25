Code complaints dismissed after owners clean up properties

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Code Enforcement Special Magistrate hearing on March 20 found that half of the 14 properties that had been cited had resolved their code violation issues before the hearing. Those complaints were dismissed.
According to the Code Enforcement Office, this was a good month for code compliance, as normally they only see two-to-four magistrate cases that are declared in compliance.
The cases heard by the magistrate on March 20 were:
• Michael and Danielle Shockley, 164 U.S. 441 S.E: The property was cited for unauthorized use of land and/or building. Before the March 20 hearing, the property owners had satisfactorily corrected the issues with this property. The complaint was dismissed.
• Richard E. Welsch, 3009 S.E. 38th Ave.: The property was cited for trash and debris, outdoor storage or dumping and parking, storage, use of certain vehicles. Corrective action necessary is to obtain valid license plates for unlicensed vehicles or remove unlicensed vehicles from property, clear entire property of outdoor storage of household items, appliances, building materials, electronics, grounded dismantled boat, junk, trash, debris and other accumulations and continue upkeep of property. The property owner was ordered to take corrective action by April 12 and appear before the Special Magistrate on April 17, or be subject to a fine not to exceed $250 per day.
• Gerry Hardean aka Gerry Gale Smedley, 2806 S.W. 16th Ave.: The property was cited for condition of building and condition which constitutes a safety hazard. The property owner satisfactorily corrected the violation prior to the hearing. The complaint was dismissed.
• Hugh Blankenbaker and Georgia Blankenbaker, 27846 N.E. 290th Trail: Code violation is for unauthorized occupancy of an RV, outdoor storage or dumping and unauthorized use of land or building. The property owner satisfactorily corrected the violation prior to the hearing. The complaint was dismissed.
• Erin Gaucin, 4196 S.W. 11th Way; Code violations include a broken/damaged door and overgrown weeds and grass. Correction actions required are to repair broken/damaged door on accessory structure, clear entire property of overgrown grass and weeds and continue upkeep of property. The property owner was ordered to bring the property into compliance by April 12 and appear before the Special Magistrate on April 17 or be subject to a fine not to exceed $250 per day.
• Sherrie Chapman, 6500 N.W. Seventh Lane: Code violation cited is inoperable abandoned vehicle and obstruction of right of way. The property owner satisfactorily corrected the violation prior to the hearing. The complaint was dismissed.
• Transito Baltazar, 5605 N.W. Ninth Lane: Code violations are construction without building permit and unauthorized use of land and/or building. Corrective actions necessary include obtaining permits for the renovations on the accessory structure from the Okeechobee County Building Department. The property owner satisfactorily corrected the violation prior to the hearing. The complaint was dismissed.
• Penny Lane LLC, 7610 Highway 78 W.: Three structures were condemned as unfit for human occupancy on Oct. 16, 2017. These must be demolished. A demolition permit must be obtained before any demolition work begins. The case was tabled until April 17.
• Gregory Scott and Pamela Scott, 19203 N.W. 258th St.: The original code violation notice issued Feb. 8, 2017 was for unauthorized occupancy of an RV, unauthorized structures, buildings, containers and unauthorized use of land or buildings. At subsequent hearings, the code enforcement officer testified that some issues had been resolved. On Jan. 16, the magistrate ordered the property owner to bring property into compliance by removing unpermitted sheds or construct a primary residence with permits by March 15, 2018. At the March 20 hearing, the property was still not in compliance. A fine of $30 per day, beginning March 21 will be assessed until the property is in compliance.
• Mauro Tovar, Jose Brito and Maria Brito, 2319 U.S. Highway 98 N.: This case started on July 27, 2015. The property was found in violation of inoperable and abandoned vehicles, trash and debris, outdoor storage and unauthorized use of land and/or building. To bring the property into compliance, property owners must remove wrecked, unlicensed vehicles and parts, and cease storage and salvage uses. The matter was tabled until the May 15 hearing.
• John Palacio and Ana Palacio, 17608 N.W. 260th St.: The original notice of violation was Aug. 12, 2016 for prohibited structures and uses. To bring the property into compliance, owners must remove two unpermitted sheds and decking from property. The property owner was ordered to bring the property into compliance by April 12 and appear before the Special Magistrate on April 17 or be subject to a fine not to exceed $250 per day.
• Miquel Rodriguez, 150 N.W. 28th Ave.: The original notice of violation was on May 19, 2016 for an unsafe structure. Corrective actions ordered are to remove derelict mobile home and all debris from the property, with appropriate permits and fees. The property owner was ordered to bring the property into compliance by April 12 and appear before the Special Magistrate on April 17 or be subject to a fine not to exceed $250 per day.
• Martha Izzo and Gerald Lance Limbaugh, 2661 N.E. 103rd Ave.; This property was cited on Aug. 16, 2017 for unauthorized structures, buildings or containers. The property owner satisfactorily corrected the violations prior to the hearing. The complaint was dismissed.
• Domenic Louis Mirabile Jr., 3251 N.W. 172nd Ct.: The original code violation notice was issued June 26, 2017 for abandoned/ inoperable vehicle, trash and debris, broken or damaged door, parking, storage use of certain vehicles and missing roof tiles or shingles. The property owner satisfactorily corrected the violations prior to the hearing. The complaint was dismissed.
