City business district speed limit now 20 mph

OKEECHOBEE — On Tuesday at approximately 5:30 p.m., city officials congregated at the intersection of Southwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest Park Street to observe the completed installation of the new speed limit signs in the business district.

The old signs had the posted speed limit of 25 mph and the new signs reduced that speed to 20 mph.

From left to right, Okeechobee City Council member Mike O’Conner, City Administrator Marcos Montes De Oca, council member Noel Chandler, Okeechobee Public Works director David Allen, council member Monica Clark, Mayor Dowling Watford, Fire Chief Herb Smith, council member Gary Ritter, Captain Lalo Rodriguez and City Police Chief Bob Peterson. April 2018. Photo by R. Marion.

“There are a total of four signs on Park Street with the new posted speed of 20 mph,” stated Public Works Director, David Allen. He continued, “They are also fitted with flashing led lights – that will be operational in the coming weeks – to get the attention of motorists in the area. Two of the signs are placed for east bound traffic and two are placed for traffic traveling west.”

Okeechobee City Mayor, Dowling R. Watford Jr., stated, “We’ve received a lot of complaints from the downtown business owners and this high-tech sign is the first one we have here in the city and hope to implement more in the areas where we are receiving complaints about speeding vehicles in an effort to facilitate safe driving in the community.”

City Administrator, Marcos Montes De Oca, echoed the sentiments expressed by Mayor Watford, “In an effort to assist the downtown area and address the business owners’ concerns, the new signs on Park Street will not only make for safer pedestrian traffic and parking, it also has the capability of raising the awareness of drivers in the area.”

Okeechobee City Police Department Chief, Bob Peterson, emphatically explained that the speed limits will be enforced not only on Park Street but across the city.

“These signs have been strategically placed and we want to let the public know that your police department has heard the safety concerns of both the business owners and residents in the city,” he said. “We will be actively enforcing the posted speed limits and conducting enhanced traffic enforcement throughout the city as well.”

New speed limit signs were installed in the Okeechobee business district in April. Photo by R. Marion.

