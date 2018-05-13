Chlorine bill sparks county pool discussion

OKEECHOBEE — A $26,700 annual bill for chlorine for the county sports complex swimming pool sparked discussion among the Okeechobee County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting of other options for disinfecting the pool.
The county accepted the bid submitted by Odyssey Manufacturing Company for 30,000 gallons of chlorine at $0.89 gallon ($26,700) and 2,400 gallons of non-fuming pool acid at $2.50 gallon ($6,000) for a total cost of $32,700 annually (June 1, 2018 to May 30, 2019).
This is an increase of $1,760.30 over the past year.
Commissioner Brad Goodbread asked if changing to a saltwater pool was an option. He said he recently changed his home pool to saltwater. He said it might be less expensive than buying chlorine.
“It’s not an option that we’ve looked at,” said Community Services Director Albie Scoggins.
Bryant Culpepper suggested investigating the option of using ozone instead of chlorine to disinfect the swimming pool water.
“The whole purpose it to kill bacteria,” he said.
Commission Chairman Terry Burroughs said the county has an opportunity to consider the options for a new disinfectant system for the county pool in 2019.
In other business, the commission approved a bid for a new telephone system at the health department.
Director of Facilities Donnie Oden explained that the telephone system for Planning & Development, Zoning, Code and Permitting, Capital Improvements and Solid Waste Departments located at the HRS Building, has become antiquated and the county can no longer purchase the parts to repair the phones.
The commissioners voted to accept the bid of $23,945 for NEC Univerge SV9100E Telephone System Okeechobee from ICS Computers, Inc.
