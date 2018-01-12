BassPro contract finally ready

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Commission voted unanimously at their Jan. 11 meeting to go forward with signing the contract with BassPro for the Okee-Tantie campground.
After months of back and forth with attorneys for BassPro and the county working on the contract, it is finally ready to sign.
At past meetings County Attorney John Cassels has explained that they were warned that nothing happens quickly with a company as big as BassPro.
“Mr. Chairman, years in the making and a cast of thousands I think we finally have a contract,” Mr. Cassels joked Thursday.
Most of the final contract changes were red-lined small changes of wording, noted Chairman Terry Burroughs.
Mr. Cassels said one contract issue involved giving BassPro the option to move the boat ramps. Mr. Cassels said the county’s position is that ramps can be moved but that the Okee-Tantie boat ramps must remain open to the public.
The commissioners unanimously voted to direct the chairman to sign the agreement with BassPro.
Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com