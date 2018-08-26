Abney takes office as city councilman

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee City Council Aug. 21 meeting saw the official addition of Councilman John Wesley Abney Jr. who spend his first night as part of the legislative body that governs the city.

The Oath of Office was administered by 19th Judicial Circuit County Court Judge, Jerald D. Bryant.

“I would like to thank the mayor, fellow city council members and the City of Okeechobee for the opportunity to be a member of the Okeechobee City Council. It is an honor and privilege to serve on the council for the betterment of the city. I look forward to working with the council, staff and constituencies on the city’s agenda,” stated the newly appointed Councilman Abney.

In business actions at the Tuesday meeting:

• The council was presented and reviewed the property and casualty insurance from Public Risk Management (PRM) of Florida Assistant Executive Director, Katrina Bouthot, and World Risk Management Vice President, Andy Cooper. The city and PRM have maintained a partnership of 19 years.

• Council approved Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) No. 75 Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Letter of Engagement for Services with Gabriel, Roeder & Smith to perform the “Alternative Measurement Method” calculations for the city to comply with GASB Statement No. 75. According to GASB.org an “alternative measurement method” is an option in place of an actuarial valuation for purposes of determining the total OPEB liability for benefits provided through an OPEB plan in which fewer than 100 employees (active and inactive) are provided with OPEB through the plan. The alternative measurement method is an approach that includes the same broad measurement steps as an actuarial valuation (projecting benefit payments, discounting projected benefit payments to a present value, and attributing the present value of projected benefit payments to periods using an actuarial cost method). However, it permits simplification of certain assumptions.

• In conjunction with Letter of Engagement for Services with Gabriel, Roeder & Smith being approved by council, they approved a Supplemental Service Agreement, Appendix B, with Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC, based on the new GASB Statement No. 75.

• Council additionally approved extending the existing Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC Audit Services, including the additional GASB Statement No. 75 and a modest cost of living increase. The services will be provided for the City of Okeechobee until Sept. 30,2021.

• Council’s final action was the approval of Southern Coatings, Inc. Change of Scope No. 1 in the amount of $17,600 and a contract extension time of five days to Sept. 22, 2018, for additional repairs to the Police Department Roof, Project No. PW 01-00-04-18.

In a memorandum dated Aug. 21, from Public Works Director David Allen to City Administrator Marcos Montes De Oca it stated construction was started on the replacement roof for the police department and was determined that a different roof structure was present on a portion of the roof that was not anticipated. The memo continued that the building was built with an initial phase and then years later an addition was constructed. Different roof construction was used in the two areas and when the contractor began construction of the new roof they encountered different conditions that were not anticipated. The older portion of the roof, approximately 2/3 of the entire roof area utilized lightweight concrete layer over the metal roof decking. The lightweight concrete used in the construction has been subjected to repeated wet and dry conditions over the years which resulted in the material breaking down to the point of crumbling to the touch. The memo concluded for the new roof structure to be anchored securely, the layer of lightweight concrete would have to be removed prior to the new roof’s installation.