Volunteers sought for Okeechobee Music Festival

OKEECHOBEE — The Chamber of Commerce of Okeechobee County has partnered with the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival 2018 to provide local community members the opportunity to participate in this year’s festival.
A Volunteer Fair hosted by the Chamber and Green Design will be held on Friday Feb. 2, at IRSC Dixon Hendry Campus (Okeechobee) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please attend if you would like to sign up.
The requirements for eligibility are:
• Must be 18 years of age or older;
• Must be a resident of Okeechobee County;
• Must be able to provide proof of Residency in Okeechobee County (Driver’s License, State ID);
• Must be able to work a nine-hour shift at the Music Festival, March 1-4;
• Must be able to attend a two-hour Mandatory Festival Orientation on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at Sunshine Grove, 12517 N.E. 91st Ave., Okeechobee.
Positions will include: gate attendants, ticket booth attendants, parking staff, traffic control staff, guest check-in attendant and operational support.
For each volunteer shift that you work, you will be given a free General Admission day pass for the festival. For example: If you work any shift on Thursday, March 1, you will be given a General Admission day pass for Saturday, March 3. If you work any shift on Friday, March 2, you will be given a General Admission day pass for Sunday, March 4. Additional information regarding this program will be made available at the Volunteer Fair.
For more information, call Ana at 863-467-1111.