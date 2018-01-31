Volunteers sought for Okeechobee Music Festival

Jan 31st, 2018 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — The Chamber of Commerce of Okeechobee County has partnered with the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival 2018 to provide local community members the opportunity to participate in this year’s festival.

A Volunteer Fair hosted by the Chamber and Green Design will be held on Friday Feb. 2, at IRSC Dixon Hendry Campus (Okeechobee) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please attend if you would like to sign up.

The requirements for eligibility are:

• Must be 18 years of age or older;

• Must be a resident of Okeechobee County;

• Must be able to provide proof of Residency in Okeechobee County (Driver’s License, State ID);

• Must be able to work a nine-hour shift at the Music Festival, March 1-4;

• Must be able to attend a two-hour Mandatory Festival Orientation on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at Sunshine Grove, 12517 N.E. 91st Ave., Okeechobee.

Positions will include: gate attendants, ticket booth attendants, parking staff, traffic control staff, guest check-in attendant and operational support.

For each volunteer shift that you work, you will be given a free General Admission day pass for the festival. For example: If you work any shift on Thursday, March 1, you will be given a General Admission day pass for Saturday, March 3. If you work any shift on Friday, March 2, you will be given a General Admission day pass for Sunday, March 4. Additional information regarding this program will be made available at the Volunteer Fair.

For more information, call Ana at 863-467-1111.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie