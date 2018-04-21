Osceola Middle School Drama Club presents ‘Seussical Jr.’

By Jennifer Shatto Dodd
OKEECHOBEE Who can forget all the zany characters from the imaginative mind of Dr. Seuss? Remember the Cat in the Hat and the trouble he created for two bored children on a rainy day? How about Horton who protected a tiny community that lived on a single clover? The list of characters from his beloved children’s books goes on and on. “Seussical Jr.” is a musical production that is filled with memorable characters, catchy songs and laughs for the entire family.
Osceola Middle School Drama Club has been working hard under the direction of trained thespian Angela Jones to prepare their rendition of this beloved production. Casting talented students aged 11 to 14, Ms. Jones has been teaching stage techniques and dynamics in addition to set construction, costume design and prop making. By including the children in all facets of the production, she believes they will have a better understanding as well as appreciation for the theater.
Seussical Jr. will be presented by OMS Drama Club on Thursday, May 3, through Saturday, May 5, at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $7 at 6:30 p.m. For information, please contact the school at 863-462-5070.