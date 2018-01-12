Okeechobee Music Fest Jungle 51 lineup announced

OKEECHOBEE — Deep in the heart of Okeechobee’s tropical setting, Jungle 51 returns to Okeechobee Music Festival 2018 (OMF) to set night owls’ and thrill seekers’ pulses on fire. Since 2016, the mystical enclave has become “a place where humans and aliens alike come to lose themselves to cosmic house and techno music, becoming completely engulfed by light and sound until the early morning hours,” according to OMF organizers.
The Jungle 51 stage will feature three late nights of otherworldly beats during Okeechobee 2018. Each night has been carefully curated by NYC’s Sheik N’ Beik collective who are distinguished for bringing diverse electronic events to life all around the world. This year kicks off with headlining sets from the vibrant and genre-crossing DJ and producer, Honey Dijon (ranked #2 in Mixmag’s Top DJs of 2017) alongside Brooklyn-based house and nu-disco duo, Metro Area. Detroit’s innovative DJ Bone (ranked #19 in Mixmag’s Top DJs of 2017 and #20 in Crack Magazine’s Most Exciting DJs Right Now), NYC’s acid house, techno queen Volvox and international DJ, Mr C are also set to bring chaos to the dance floor.
Nitin, Phil Moffa, Julio, Max McFerren, SolPara, Ray Rose, Kora Noir and Mari.te top off what is sure to be a round of memorable nights.
As Okeechobee Fest enters its third year on the heels of two sold out festivals, it has quickly grown to be the largest independent festival in the Southeast and the first major destination of the festival season. By blending the world-class lineups and amenities of mainstream events with the sensibility and community-oriented approach of independent festivals, OMF is designing the festival of the future.
OMF job fair
Okeechobee area residents who would like to apply for jobs as drivers, runners or cashiers at OMF18 are invited to a job fair on Monday, Jan. 22, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Indian River State College Dixon Hendry Campus, Room C-112, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave., Okeechobee. Positions are temporary and run between Feb. 28 and March 8.
For more information online, go to www.okeechobeefest.com.
