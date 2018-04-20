Okeechobee High School Drama Club presents ‘Shrek, the musical’
OKEECHOBEE There are two more chances to see the Okeechobee High School Drama Troupe production of “SHREK the musical!” on Friday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the OHS lecture hall.
Adult tickets cost $10 and student tickets are $5. Doors open at 7 p.m. each night.
Tickets may be purchased at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased from Deborah Raulerson at OHS.
