Okeechobee County fair opens

OKEECHOBEE — The 2018 Okeechobee County Fair opened Tuesday at the Okeechobee County Agri-Civic Center and fairgrounds. The fair continues through Sunday with midway rides, a livestock show, arts and crafts competitions, cooking competitions, special entertainment and plenty of tempting fair foods. Public entrance is off State Road 710.
Fair visitors will enjoy a variety of special entertainment, The popular Eudora Petting Zoo features a variety of exotic animals, including Okeechobee’s favorite giraffe; fair fans are always eager to see how much the former “baby” has grown in a year.
The Tricky Dogs show is a circus-style comedy dog act starring six terriers, one poodle and their “pet human.”
At the Freestyle Motorcross and BMX Madness show, visitors will watch motorcycles and BMX bikes fly through the air with tricks that defy gravity.
Have you ever heard of parkour? Parkour is described as “the activity or sport of moving rapidly through an area, typically in an urban environment, negotiating obstacles by running, jumping, and climbing.” At the county fair, the Ninja Experience will thrill audiences with a mix of parkour, extreme martial arts and smashing large objects.
The Wade Shows midway is back with thrilling rides, fun for the kids, and great games of chance.
The competitive events tent includes competitions for baking, canning, horticulture, quilting, painting, photography, sewing, educational posters, leather works, Lego building, duct tape, jewelry and beadwork, red hat, trash to treasure and livestock education display.
Wonderful presentations local schools are also be on display.
The “Fun Time Corn Box,” another fair favorite is back in the exhibit tent with exhibits by local businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Helicopter rides will offer a great view of the fair and surrounding landscape.
FFA and 4-H students will be present Wednesday-Saturday, exhibiting a variety of livestock animals, including chickens, rabbits, lambs, goats, pigs, steers, beef cattle and dairy cattle. Animal exhibitions end on Saturday, March 17, with the annual Okeechobee youth livestock sale starting at 2 p.m.
The fair opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and at noon on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets OKare $5 per person; children age 6 and under are admitted free. Wednesday, March 14, is food bank night at the fair. If you bring three cans of food to be donated to a local food bank, admission is just $2.
Sunday, March 18, is “Family Day,” with $2 admission.
For more information online, go to okeechobeecountyfair.com.
