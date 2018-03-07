More photos from the 2018 Okeechobee Music Festival
The 2018 Okeechobee Music Festival, held March 1-4 at Sunshine Grove (also known as Sundance Trails) in northeastern Okeechobee County attracted thousands of visitors who enjoyed the art, music, great weather and unique atmosphere of the annual event.
Photos by Katrina Elsken and Michael Muros
Photos by Richard Marion
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.