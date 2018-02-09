Main Street hosts art fest

OKEECHOBEE — The Top of the Lake Art Fest sponsored by Okeechobee Main Street will be held in Flagler Park, off State Road 70 in downtown Okeechobee, this weekend.
The festival will include artwork and photography by professionals and amateurs. Awards will be presented for the winners in a juried art show. There are categories for adults and student artists.
During the festival, the annual Chalk Art event will be underway with artists creating art on the sidewalks and (closed) streets around the festival.
Visitors are welcome to stroll through the park and view the artwork displays.
Most of the participating artists will also have booths with artwork and craft items for sale.
The annual Taste of Okeechobee will take place Saturday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Participants will stroll down Park Street, stopping at local businesses for food tastings, wine and beverage tastings and a chance to win prizes. Participants will vote on their favorites. Tickets are $25 each. Tickets can be purchased at the Okeechobee Main Street office, 55 S. Parrott Avenue (in the Chamber of Commerce building), the Brown Cow Sweetery, 103 S.W. Park Street, and The Hope Chest, 513 S.W. Park Street. A limited number of tickets will be sold.
Restaurants participating in Taste of Okeechobee will include Zaxby’s, Beef O’Brady’s, Brown Cow Sweetery, Josiah Restaurant, Nutmeg’s Cafe, Nature’s Pantry, Pizza Heaven, Parrott Island Grill, Pueblo Viejo, Tin Fish, Serenity Coffee Shop and Zipp’s Wings.
