Jake and Elwood Blues Revue to visit Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE — Direct from Universal Studios in Orlando, the Jake and Elwood Blues Revue will be at the Okeechobee KOA Convention Center on Feb. 3, for a show to benefit Arnold’s Wildlife Center.
The Jake and Elwood Blues Revue is the complete Blues Brothers tribute. These amazing impersonators have been performing for more than 15 years across the globe for thousands of corporate functions. Based in Orlando, Fla., this incredible duo was the original Blues Brothers™ cast at Universal Studios theme park in Orlando. Since then they’ve traveled the world with their high-energy dance band performing for corporate and special events.
This interactive, high-energy Broadway-caliber show has developed into one of the most powerful corporate acts in the country. There are many show options ranging from a duo performing live to track, all the way up to a complete package including a nine-piece band with full horn section. This interactive show boasts up to 60 minutes of nonstop energy complete with all of the familiar songs from the hit movie and “Saturday Night Live.”
General seating tickets are $35 per person. The cocktail hour starts at 6:45 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. For tickets, call Arnold’s Wildlife at 863-634-6804.
