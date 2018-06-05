Ink Fusion Empire brings tattoo artistry to MEGACON and more

Getting a tattoo at a comic book convention might seem like a crazy idea, but one man saw the hidden potential.

Established as a fully fledged entity in 2007, the Ink Fusion Empire currently does eighteen shows in the United States, with a few international dates as well. With forty artists hailing from far and wide across the US, eleven European artists and even one Australia, the Ink Fusion Empire welcomes artists from all areas of the world.

Artists interested in joining the Ink Fusion Empire may apply by showing examples of their work to Marc Draven, the Empire’s founder. Background checks are performed in both the tattoo and pop culture communities to determine if the artist is a good fit for family friendly events.

Marc Draven originally created the idea of bringing tattooing to the comic conventions because “I’m a geek! What better way for me to be able to shop, buy toys to add to my neverending collection, AND work to produce income to spend on those toys!”

“We bring the tattoo industry to the fandom playing field,” Draven said. “We’re guests to the fans’ show, to their safe haven, and we’re happy to be here.”

Holding license agreements with Lucasfilm LTD and various comic legends, Ink Fusion Empire artists are the go-to for amazing fandom artwork tattooed on your body. How did they get their license agreements?

“Well, that’s locked away in the Empire’s vault,” Draven remarked.

While bringing the professional arts of tattooing to entertainment and pop culture shows has given huge exposure to the business, it also secures safe, sterile practice to the fans. Every show the Ink Fusion Empires attend, they follow state and county regulations. Permits are pulled and Board of Health Inspectors come and inspect the facility before the show opens to the public.

Everything is single time use per customer, as well as all artists are hand picked. Each artist is licensed and certified in Blood Born Pathogens, CPR, and First Aid. Ink Fusion Empire prides itself on being the point “where the worlds of tattooing and pop culture collide.”

The artist list from show to show will range from six to eight artists on a smaller show, up to 48 artists, as seen at Star Wars Celebration. Each artist applies for each show, as they fill up quick.

For more information on the Ink Fusion Empire, visit their website at inkfusionempire.com.