Friday Night Lights shine at the Cowtown Rodeo
OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Rodeo Arena hosted a night performance of the Cowtown Rodeo on Friday, March 9. Rodeo performances are also planned for Saturday and Sunday, with gate opening at 1 p.m. and the rodeo starting at 2 p.m.
The Okeechobee Speckled Perch Festival will be Saturday, March 9 in downtown Okeechobee.
