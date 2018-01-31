Brighton Casino adds table games

BRIGHTON — A bit of Las Vegas glamour came to Glades County on Tuesday for the introduction of Blackjack and Three-Card Poker table games at Seminole Casino Brighton.
The festivities includes show girls in feathered headdresses and a trio of Rat Pack impersonators (posing as Frank Sinatra Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.).
Local officials were invited to participate in the opening deal for the table games.
The casino, off SR 721 in Glades County, revealed a new pit area, encompassing 750 square feet, which has five Blackjack tables and one Three-Card Poker table.
The casino has also expanded the no-smoking slot area to 1,300 square feet, with 54 machines.
“We are excited to offer our guests this new experience,” said Seminole Brighton Casino General Manager Marty Johns. “The table games simply enhance our status as being the Lake Okeechobee region’s number one gaming destination.”
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Mr. Johns.
“We’ve come a long way to get here,” said Mitchell Cypress, Vice Chairman of the Tribal Council, “We will continue to expand it any way we can.”
“This little casino has grown,” said Andy Bowers, Brighton representative to the Tribal Council.
Jim Allen, CEO for Seminole Gaming, said the Brighton casino has shown the highest percentage of growth of all of the Tribe’s gaming facilities. He said the opening of the table games at Brighton was a legendary day for the tribe.
The Brighton casino got its start in 1980, when tribal member and rodeo legend Josiah Johns transformed a building originally constructed for a hardware store and beauty salon into a bingo hall. The facility, known locally as the “Small Red Barn,” became one of the first high-stakes bingo halls in the United States. With the success of the bingo hall came additional gaming opportunities. In 1999, a new building replaced the original facility.
Seminole Brighton Casino is one of several Florida-based gaming facilities owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. was the first to offer table card games.
