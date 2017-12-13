2018 Music festival offers ways to participate

OKEECHOBEE — If you’d like to be part of the 2018 Okeechobee Music Festival but can’t manage the ticket prices, consider trading a little of your time and effort. It takes a lot of people to stage the four-day event, which last year drew 36,000 participants. Some of those who work at the festival — or help clean the grounds afterwards — do so in exchange for tickets.
The website okeechobeefest.com currently has applications open for:
• Visual artists: The festival is seeking proposals for interactive installations and sculpture. They are dedicated to showcasing local talent of South Florida, and as such are looking for Florida-based artists. Selected projects will be placed within the interactive area known as the Moonlight Oasis. The Moonlight Oasis will occupy an area of land that will be transformed into 3 zones: Aquachobee, Chobeewobee, Yogachobee; curated to feed the soul, heal through meditation and yoga, inspire creativity, community, and connectedness, and awaken the festival goers inner weird. The art will be on display for the duration of the event from March 1-4, 2018. Artists will be eligible to receive a stipend, materials budget, tickets for artist and crew, and meals during the build and festival.
Application deadline is Jan. 5, 2018. Artwork should have a positive/playful message. Special attention is given to proposals that include recycled or reused materials. Needs to have components of interactivity. Exhibits must be structurally sound and durable, and require little to no maintenance after installed. Public safety must be accounted for in all aspects of proposal.
• Musicians, DJs and Bands: Destination Okeechobee is a chance for musicians, DJs and bands to share the bill with Arcade Fire, Bassnectar, Halsey and more. Submissions close on Dec. 18. One hundred and five Florida-based artists and 10 non-Florida based artists will be selected by the Okeechobee staff and entered into an online fan voting competition on okeechobeefest.com. At least 20 Florida-based artists with the most online votes will then perform live at a Battle of the Bands in the city nearest to them. The battles will take place in Orlando, Tallahassee, Miami (or Ft. Lauderdale), and Gainesville (or Jacksonville). Five or six artists will battle in each of the four Florida markets. The sole “winner” from each battle will get to perform at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2018. The non-Florida-based artist with the most fan votes will not need to perform in a Battle of the Bands show and will automatically get to perform at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2018. For information, go to https://www.reverbnation.com.
• Volunteers: Festival volunteers work a minimum of 18 hours over the four-day weekend in exchange for a tickets to the festival. They handle a variety of duties at the festival. Camping spaces are provided; workers bring their own campground equipment.
• Clean vibes: Clean Vibes volunteers keep the festival grounds clean during the shows in exchange for tickets to the festival. During show clean-up volunteers must commit to three 6-hour shifts, picking up litter on the ground and work with the Clean Vibes staff to sweep the venue and vending areas. Volunteers may spend a portion of their shift sorting recycling and/or compost. During show table busser/sweeper volunteers also work three, 6-hour shifts keeping the picnic tables and grounds in the vending areas clean and clear.
Post Show volunteers must commit to two, 10-hour shifts on March 6 and 7 to clean up the festival grounds. Application deadline is Dec. 15.
For volunteer applications and festival information, go to okeechobeefest.com.
